FNC’s Carlson: ‘The Troops Are in the Capital for Political Reasons — They’re There to Prop Up the Regime’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson speculated on why National Guard troops remain in Washington, DC, even though the incident they were there to respond to took place nearly two months ago.

According to Carlson, there were there to prop up the Biden administration.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: Oh, liberals are a fearful group. The list of things American liberals are afraid of can fill an entire shelf of volume, someone should write them down, and actually, it would make an amusing reference set. The Encyclopedia of Liberal Neuroses: Unabridged.

Absolutely everything upsets liberals, agitates them, inflames their allergies. Nature itself is a terrifying experience for liberals, because they can’t control it. It’s got all of these sex differences and climate fluctuations.

Liberals like this are the ones that you see sporting their little paper obedience masks while they exercise outside on a windy day. They’ll pass you on their bicycle struggling to breathe from oxygen deprivation, yet feeling virtuous and protected, and of course judging you for not wearing the uniform.

There’s nothing rational about that behavior. It’s totally unrelated to science, but you shouldn’t be surprised by it. Modern liberalism is not a coherent worldview. It’s not a set of principles or ideas. It’s a personality type. A deeply unhappy high-strung personality type.

Wokeness is what you get when people are miserable inside. When you’re a liberal, the world is a very scary place. But there is one fear that rises above all other fears in the liberal mind, and it’s the fear of the other.

Like all primitive cultures, modern liberalism is tribal. Outsiders aren’t welcome in the fashionable parts of Brooklyn. If you haven’t been to Aspen, they don’t want to see you in Bethesda or Newton, Mass. You’re from away. You’re an alien presence and therefore dangerous.

That’s in fact how liberals understand most of the American continent, as a mysterious dark space like a medieval map, populated by drooling Trump voters and violent illiterates with extra chromosomes.

Liberals despise people like this, of course, and on some level they know they’re hated right back. They worry that someday there will be a backlash against the people in charge, which of course is them.

How long can you control everything before the people you control explode? And that’s liberals’ main fear, a peasant revolt. They’re terrified that someday, an army of tattooed high school dropouts and Confederate flag tank tops is going to rise up from the trailer parks of West Virginia and take over the country.

They’ll storm the cities with their .75 caliber, AR-15 assault weapon machine guns with flash suppressors, each one of which can fire over a million bullets per minute when mounted on the back of an F-150 pickup truck plastered with racist bumper stickers.

That is their nightmare. That is the monster under every liberals’ bed.

And a lot of liberals were certain that today, this day, March 4 was the day the right-wing revolution would finally begin. March 4th, they believed was something called QAnon Inauguration Day. What’s QAnon Inauguration Day? We have no idea. We don’t know anyone who does know.

In fact, we’d bet money that not one Trump voter in a million had ever heard of it until this week, when the hysteria merchants on the other started yapping about it on television.

They’d heard about it from Nancy Pelosi, who told her bodyguards to write up a report on the threat of QAnon Inauguration Day. So that’s what they did.

Here’s the excerpt from the bulletin put up at the top minds at DHS and the FBI, quote: “An unidentified group of militia violent extremists has discussed plans to take control of the U.S. Capitol on or about 4 March.” Today.

Well, that sounds pretty scary. Another white supremacist insurrection? But wait a second, can we get some context? Who exactly are these unidentified violent extremists and is the threat they pose more or less dangerous for instance, than the plot by that homeless guy to kidnap the Governor of Michigan? The plot the FBI foiled just in time before a platoon of right-wing vagrants could abduct Gretchen Whitmer in the shopping cart. We never really learned any details.

But Members of Congress were not taking chances. Many of them fled the Capitol today. House Leaders rescheduled vote so that rank and file legislators could escape with their lives, if not with their dignity.

We should be clear this was not simply partisan hysteria. Democrats and Republicans seem united in their shared terror. Watch Republican Congressman Michael McCaul of Texas tell you about the imminent threat we face from that diabolical QAnon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL (R-TX): This threat is credible, and it’s real. It’s a right-wing militia group that believes that the original — because the original inaugural date was March 4th, until the 20th Amendment passed. They think this is a true Inauguration Day and that President Trump should be inaugurated.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It sounds like Michael McCaul has been on the internet recently, maybe late at night. That’s why he knows the threat of right-wing militias as he told CNN is credible and real.

That was Michael McCaul’s prediction yesterday, so the question is, did QAnon come through? Did the guys in Confederate flag tank tops show up with their .75 caliber machine guns to end democracy? And if they did, what did they do?

We can report tonight that if they did try to insurrect, they did it very, very quietly and with minimal casualties. In fact, we didn’t see a single person insurrecting at the Capitol, for that matter anywhere else in the United States.

Are you shocked? Don’t be shocked. It was all just another lie. It wasn’t so different from when they told us we would need troops to protect Joe Biden’s Inauguration. Then they said we would need soldiers to keep QAnon away from the impeachment trial.

Then there was today’s hysteria, next, there will be something else. Bet on it.

Capitol Police are now saying they will need soldiers in Washington for at least another two months. And of course, actually, the troops will never leave, as you probably figured out by now.

The troops are in the capital for political reasons. They’re there to prop up the regime. If this were Cameroon; that would all be obvious, our State Department would complain about it. They would say, that’s an offense against democracy. But because it’s happening here in America, we have been slow to catch on.

I hope you figured it out.

Today, they made it easier for you to figure out because they said it out loud. FOX News has learned that retired General Russel Honore has completed his so-called security review of the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

Honore is an unhinged partisan extremist. He is nuttier than anyone affiliated with QAnon, anyone. Honore was chosen by Nancy Pelosi precisely because of this. She knew that Honore would justify a military takeover of Washington and she was right.

In his memorandum to House Leaders which FOX has obtained, that’s exactly what Honore did. His memorandum calls for a quote: “Quick reaction force that permanently resides within the D.C. National Guard by reestablishing a military police battalion and staffing it with active Guard Reserve troops who live in or near the city year round, perpetually on active duty.”

We’re going to repeat that — year-round, perpetually on active duty. Soldiers occupying our capital city, the seat of our government forever.

This is very strange behavior for a democracy, if you think about it for a moment. In a democracy, leaders are supposed to rule with the consent of the governed. That’s what democracy is.

And you would think that might have occurred to some people on Capitol Hill. If we are this afraid of American voters, maybe something is wrong, maybe we’re not doing a very good job. Maybe we ought to shut up for a second and listen to the complaints of the people whose lives we control. Maybe then we wouldn’t need razor wire around the Capitol.

It seems obvious, but apparently no one in Washington has thought of this. Instead, they have convinced themselves that the only Americans who have a problem with the way things are currently going, the only people for example, who could possibly believe the last election wasn’t totally fair. Those people must by definition, have been brainwashed by QAnon.

The other day, “60 Minutes” decided to take a deeper look into this dangerous cult that is saying unapproved things about our leaders. Intrepid CBS correspondent sat down with a QAnon spiritual leader, not in a cave in Kandahar, but over Zoom from a conference room in jail where he is now being held without bail.

Here ladies and gentlemen is QAnon Shaman, its Chief Mullah. You may recognize him from the video as Chewbacca guy stripped of his Viking horns.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Your actions on January 6 for an attack on this country, do you understand that?

JACOB CHANSLEY, CHARGED IN CAPITOL ATTACK: No, ma’am. My actions were not an attack on this country. That is incorrect. That is inaccurate, entirely.

QUESTION: How would you describe them?

CHANSLEY: My actions personally?

QUESTION: On January 6th.

CHANSLEY: My actions on January 6th, how would I describe them? Well, I sang a song and that’s a part of Shamanism. It’s about creating positive vibrations in a sacred chamber.

I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate, okay, I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the — out of the break room.

I also said a prayer in that sacred chamber because it was my intention to bring divinity and to bring God back into the Senate.

QUESTION: But Jake, legally, you are not allowed to be in what you’re calling the sacred chamber.

CHANSLEY: And that is — and that is the one very serious regret that I have, it was believing that when we were waved in by police officers, that it was acceptable.

QUESTION: Do you still believe you’re a patriot?

CHANSLEY: I consider myself a lover of my country. I consider myself a believer in the Constitution. I consider myself a believer in truth and our founding principles.

I consider myself a believer in God.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, so you’ve been taking notes on that interview with the spiritual leader of QAnon. Chewbacca guy sang a song then he spread some good vibes and then he waved at the officers in the Capitol and they wave back. That ladies and gentlemen is the kind of thing that can happen in a country where QAnon shamans are allowed to roam the streets and it’s not just Chewbacca guy who threatens this democracy.

In February, the Feds indicted several members of a group called the Oath Keepers. Those indicted included a 60-year-old woman and her 70-year-old husband. They are terrorists, too. Geriatric, but deadly.

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee understands all this of course. She gets the outline. Sheila Jackson-Lee sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, so she knows a thing or two about law enforcement, about keeping this nation safe from threats, foreign and domestic.

In order to live without fear in America, Sheila Jackson Lee has announced, we’re going to need to arrest a lot of people. Not just Chewbacca Guy, tens of thousands of people. As Sheila Jackson-Lee put her on Twitter two days ago, quote: “In Washington, D.C. on January 6th, where it is alleged that 40,000 protesters were in D.C. with the mindset to overturn a legitimate election and kill the Speaker, the Vice President and Members of Congress. In that instant, only 300 persons have now been arrested and are being prosecuted. What kind of justice is that?”

That’s right, 40,000. So if you went to a Trump rally in January, you need to be in Federal custody tonight. Your political views are a form of insurrection, of terrorism. General Honore has plans for you.

On MSNBC yesterday, one anchor explained that voting against the consensus in Washington is the very same as murder. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: We will get further and further away from this event. They will never change the fact that Josh Hawley was responsible for these deaths that occurred on Capitol Hill, for this act of insurrection, the worst insurrection by domestic terrorists in U.S. history into our government.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What did Josh Hawley do? Well, he voted, as senator sometimes do, but he has got blood on his hands. It is pretty amusing to hear that from of all people, Joe Scarborough. But it’s an age of irony, and we are used to it by now.

What’s so interesting is that for all the concern over the safety of our elected leaders, there doesn’t seem to be any concern at all for the safety of the people who elected them.

Capitol Hill looks like the green zone in Baghdad tonight. The rest of the city looks like the area outside the green zone in Baghdad tonight.

Residential neighborhoods in Washington and in cities around the country are dangerous. They haven’t been this dangerous in years, Americans are dying in huge numbers from street crime.

No one in Congress cares. They’re too busy spending tax dollars to shield themselves from the QAnon Shaman and his 70-year-old accomplices.

According to an analysis by “The Intercept,” last year, the year of BLM, we saw the largest recorded one year rise in murders in American history, quote: “Data from nearly 12,000 law enforcement agencies released by the FBI running through September shows murders up 21 percent nationally.”

We could give you many examples and going forward, we will because it matters, more than the QAnon Shaman. But here it is, too. Fifteen people were murdered in Oakland, California just in January. Nine people have been murdered in Toledo so far this year. That’s double the number from last year, it’s a hundred percent increase.

But the residents of Toledo aren’t getting a Quick Reaction Force from Nancy Pelosi or her bodyguard, General Honore. Maybe if they claim that QAnon is doing the killing, they will get it.