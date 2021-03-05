Frank Bruni: Cuomo Should Teach Media a Lesson about ‘Deifying People’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” New York Times columnist and CNN Contributor Frank Bruni stated the media should learn a lesson “about demonizing and deifying people” from the debacle around New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Bruni said, “I hope we in the media have learned a lesson here about demonizing and deifying people. If you remember — go back and look in March and April when Cuomo was doing those daily news conferences. There were all sorts of things being written, could we get Biden off the ticket and this guy in?”

He added, “We deify people too quickly and we demonize them too quickly.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett