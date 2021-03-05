Maher on Cuomo: ‘I Believe These Women Completely’ – He Was Making Advances

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that he believes the women who have accused New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) of sexual harassment “completely. I don’t need to have it investigated.”

Maher said, “This is one where I do not need an investigation. I’ve always said on this show that it’s a case-by-case basis. Some people don’t like that. Because we went to a place in 2017, it was like always believe women. I said, no, women should always be taken seriously. And like, Al Franken? I’m sorry, but I believe Al, I don’t think he’s that guy.”

Maher added, “I believe these women completely. I don’t need to have it investigated. They are — I believe every word they say.”

He later added, “What I hate about the Cuomo thing, don’t lie. Don’t give me this bullshit about, I wasn’t making advances. Yes, you were.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett