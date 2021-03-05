NY Senate Majority Leader: If More Allegations Against Cuomo Come out, It’s ‘Time for Him to Resign’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of Spectrum News Capital Region Albany’s “Capital Tonight,” New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D) stated that if any more people come forward with allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) “I would think it would be time for him to resign.”

Host Susan Arbetter asked, “What if another person comes forward with a credible allegation against the governor, or two more people? At what point would he lose your support?”

Stewart-Cousins responded, “Well, I think I made it clear on CNN that any further people coming forward, I would think it would be time for him to resign.”

(h/t New York Post)

