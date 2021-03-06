Cuellar: Feds ‘Purposely Withholding’ Immigration Data

During an interview on the Fox News Channel on Saturday, Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said that the federal government is “purposely withholding” information on migrants who are being released.

Cuellar said, “I can tell you this, those numbers of people that are being released, they’re purposely withholding that information. They’ve been told not to withhold that information. I now know that they’re bringing people from McAllen over to Laredo, processing them in Laredo, and they’re going to release them in my community. … I’ve seen this before, don’t let the local communities know what you’re doing where they’re starting to bring people in from the valley, process them in Laredo, release them at a bus station. And, again, I’ve seen this before in the past.”

