Los Angeles County Sheriff: Minority Communities Will Have to Deal with Crime Caused by D.A.’s Policies

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva stated that black and Latino communities will bear the cost of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon’s “ill-advised” crime policies “and the people supporting these policies are far removed from the problem. They’re behind their gated mansions, their secured communities, manicured lawns where they don’t really have the problems of the day-to-day survival situation that a lot of these residents live in because of the high crime rates.”

