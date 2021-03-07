Clyburn: We’ll Have New Voting Rights Act Named After John Lewis ‘by August’

In an interview with this week’s “The Sunday Show” on MSNBC, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) shared he intends to have the John Lewis Voting Rights Act on President Joe Biden’s desk by August.

According to Clyburn, the new voting rights act, named after the civil rights icon and Georgia congressman who passed away in 2020, is supposed to “restore the efficacy of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.”

“[W]hat we’re attempting to do now, we’ve renamed HR-4 in honor of John Lewis. We want to pass that bill. We’re doing exactly what the Supreme Court said we should do — update the formula,” Lewis explained.

“In the next six months, as you did before, by August 6, we want to have on President Biden’s desk a new voting rights act in order — named after John Lewis — to restore the efficacy of the 1965 Voting Rights Act,” he added. “I think we can do it.”

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 was signed into law by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson on August 6 — 56 years to the day Clyburn vowed the new act would be signed into law.

