WH Spox Bedingfield: Biden’s ‘Preference’ Is Not to End the Filibuster

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden’s preference was not to end the Senate’s filibuster.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Raising the minimum wage is not the only thing at stake. Voting rights legislation and health care, climate change, immigration reform, and Biden laid out he wants to accomplish and all unlikely to pass with 60 votes. Now calls now to end the filibuster. President Biden historically has said he opposes ending the filibuster in the Senate. Is that still his position?:

Bedingfield said, “It is. It is still his position. His preference is not to end the filibuster. He wants to work with Republicans, to work with independents. He believes that, you know, we are stronger when we build a broad coalition of support. And, look, I would say look at what we have been able to do in the first six weeks that we have been in office with the filibuster in place. We just passed a $1.9 trillion rescue plan that is going to make a massive difference in the lives of people all across the country. You know, we have been able to, but we were able to get it than do. Look, it’s a 50-50 senate. We understand that and have to navigate our way through a 50/50 Senate.”

