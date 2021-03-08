FNC’s Dr. Makary: CDC Guidelines for Vaccinated People ‘Overly Restrictive’ – ‘Isolation Kills People’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine Professor Dr. Marty Makary criticized the CDC’s guidelines as “overly restrictive” and stated that “Loneliness is a problem. Isolation kills people.”

Makary said, “I think they’re overly restrictive. I mean, to tell people who are fully vaccinated that they can’t travel just goes to show how overly excessive some of these policies are. And what appears to have happened is that there was some tension within the CDC as to how restrictive to be. These guidelines were supposed to come out on Thursday. They didn’t. They probably made a lot of changes, and some of those changes were good. But to tell vaccinated people they can only be with other vaccinated people and let down their guard then, or only be with a low-risk individual from one household, people need to get out there. Loneliness is a problem. Isolation kills people.”

He added, “I think guidance like this that’s overly excessive and restrictive, Martha, it hurts public health credibility.”

