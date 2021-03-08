Hillary Clinton: GOP Turned ‘Themselves into a Cult,’ They Pledge Allegiance to Trump

Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Monday on “Washington Post Live” that it is troubling to see the Republican Party become a cult of former President Donald Trump.

Reporter Jonathan Capehart said, “The Republicans have been eating their own. I wonder what advice, if any, you would give to Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming in handling, not just Donald Trump and the criticisms coming from him but his followers in Congress?”

Clinton said, “Well first, I will say I don’t want to hurt Liz Cheney, but I was incredibly impressed by her strength in standing up to what had been instigated by Donald Trump, an attack on our Capitol by the then-sitting president of our country, which was so outrageous. Really, Representative Cheney was one of the very few Republicans in Congress who did stand up. And I give all of them who spoke up, who voted for impeachment, who voted for conviction in the Senate credit for doing what was right. I just wish that more Republicans had had either the courage or the understanding of what they needed to do, that they too had stood up and spoken out. ”

She added, “Right now, Jonathan, it is really troubling to see the Republican Party turn themselves into a cult and, you know, basically pledge allegiance not to the United States of America but to Donald Trump. Something I do not understand, I cannot accept, and I don’t think the majority of Americans — as we have seen with the very large popular victory of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which is so popular — I don’t understand why the Republican Party is so afraid of itself, because that’s what it comes down to.”

