Sanders: Next Reconciliation Bill Will Deal with Climate Change

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said that the next piece of budget reconciliation legislation will deal with “structural problems,” such as “how we can create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and transforming our energy system to protect us from climate change.”

Sanders stated, “[O]bviously, the next reconciliation bill will deal with those structural problems, not just the emergency problems, of how we can create millions of good-paying jobs, rebuilding our crumbling infrastructure, and transforming our energy system to protect us from climate change.”

