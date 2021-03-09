AR Gov. Hutchinson: Biden Admin Has Created ‘Humanitarian Crisis’ at Border — ‘Only Going to Get Worse’

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Tuesday called for President Joe Biden and his administration to “think long and hard” about their “open border” immigration policy.

Hutchinson, on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” described the situation at the border as a “humanitarian crisis” created by the Biden administration because of the increasing number of people coming in. He warned that it is “only going to get worse.”

“I served in the Bush administration as head of border security, so I’ve been in the border many, many times, and I understand the challenges there. But this is a humanitarian crisis that has been created by a change in policy by this administration,” Hutchinson outlined. “They need to think long and hard about what they’ve done, and they need to do something very quickly to change course because right now it’s a humanitarian crisis, but it is only going to get worse with the unaccompanied minors that are increasing the flow across the border, and that is terrible for these young children that are being sent across a dangerous path trying to get to America. And why are they coming? It is simply because the signal was sent that this is a good time, that we have an open border, that you can come, and you’ll be released into the United States of America, and that impacts us all across this country. We’re a compassionate nation, and that is reflected by the mayors and their comments along the border. Everybody cares about these children.”

