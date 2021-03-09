Brian Williams on Concerns Terrorists Could Exploit Border: ‘Will They Be Terrorists as Effective’ as Jan. 6 Capitol Attackers?

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” host Brian Williams responded to concerns that terrorists could enter through the southern border by wondering, “but will they be terrorists as effective as the ones we saw on 1/6 when they took our Capitol?”

After playing a clip of Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressing concern that terrorists could enter through the border, Williams remarked, “Yes, but will they be terrorists as effective as the ones we saw on 1/6 when they took our Capitol?”

He then asked panelist Washington Post White House Bureau Chief and NBC News Senior Political Analyst Ashley Parker, “Ashley, all kidding aside, when Fox News tonight wasn’t eviscerating Meghan Markle, they were going after the border. Is there an awareness that you’ve been able to sense inside the Biden White House of how ugly this could get, how quickly, when weaponized?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett