Gaetz: Coronavirus Stimulus a ‘Trojan Horse for Socialism’

Tuesday on FBN’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) derided the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, touted by the Biden White House, and called it a “Trojan Horse” for socialism.

The Florida Republican lawmaker speculated inflation resulting from the massive government spending could be on the way.

“It is a Trojan Horse for socialism,” he said. It is everything Democrats have wanted wrapped and branded in coronavirus so that people are scared into voting for it. And the point that was made by your financial panel earlier is entirely correct. This is only the beginning. And we are about to see massive inflation in this country as a consequence of no real pressure against the printing of money.”

“The only reasons that we haven’t seen that inflation yet: One, we’ve had downward pressure as a result of the lower cost of transmitting data,” Gaetz continued. “Second, the dollar continues to be very attractive globally for people to acquire. And I think that as we roll into the second and third rounds of stimulus, you put the dollars, the global reserve currency, in more jeopardy than it is today.”

Also, during the segment, Gaetz called H.R. 1, a bill that would reform the country’s election processes, “legalized cheating.”

