Tim Scott: ‘Woke Supremacy Is as Bad as White Supremacy’

On Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) reacted to a jab from MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who referred to him a “patina of diversity” and a “token wrong.”

Scott told guest host Trey Gowdy that Reid’s justification for referring to Scott in such terms was to validate the so-called COVID relief package, which he called a “progressive payment plan.”

“Let me just say this on what you just said, woke supremacy is as bad as white supremacy,” he said. “We need to take that seriously. And to all those folks who oppose good common sense. Matthew 5:44 is still available to be read and read. But two the COVID relief package, let me just say this: It is not a COVID relief package. It’s more of a progressive payment plan because it pays everybody, it pays cities, it pays states, it pays prisoners. Think about this tree, California that is predicted to have a $19 billion surplus gets $40 billion out of the fund of $350 billion set aside for states that need help.”

“If you don’t need help, you shouldn’t get it,” Scott continued. “And why is the taxpayer, or why are all taxpayers funding and subsidizing blue states that have surpluses 1 percent of this bill, Trey? Well, 1% goes to vaccines, less than 10 percent goes to COVID relief. In other words, as Bernie Sanders said, this is the most progressive piece of legislation to pass the Senate since he’s been a Senator that says a lot when you make Bernie Sanders blush over progressive policies.”

