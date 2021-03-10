Lindsey Graham: Democrat COVID Stimulus Includes ‘Reparations’ for Black Farmers

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that the coronavirus stimulus package that Democrats are pushing through Congress included “reparations” for black farmers.

Graham said, “[W]hat a difference a year makes Maria. March of 2020, we passed a $1.9 trillion bill, the same amount of money, 96-0, because we understood the need to fight COVID. A year later, March 2021, the Democrats have the House, the Senate in the White House. And what did we tell you? If they get everything, they’re going to run us over. This is out-of-control liberalism. And in this bill, as Kevin said, most of the money’s not spent this year; 90% of it’s got nothing to do with COVID.

“But let me give you an example of something that really bothers me,” he continued. “In this bill, if you’re a farmer, your loan will be forgiven up to 120% of your loan, not 100%, but 120% of your loan, if you’re socially disadvantaged, if you’re African-American, some other minority. But if you’re a white person, if you’re a white woman, no forgiveness. That’s reparations. What does that got to do with COVID? So, if you’re in the farming business right now, this bill forgives 120% of your loan, based on your race.”

“These people in the Congress today, the House and the Senate on the Democrat side, are out-of-control liberals,” he added. “And God help us all if we don’t check and balance them in 2022.”

