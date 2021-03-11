Dem Assemblyman: Cuomo Will Interfere in Investigations, Use Budget to ‘Manipulate’ if He Stays in Office

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” New York State Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D) said that if New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) stays in office “there will be interference” in the investigations into Cuomo and that the longer Cuomo remains in office, “the more he will use state and federal dollars to pressure or manipulate even further.”

Santabarbara said, “This is a pattern, and now he’s being exposed for what he is, leaking sensitive documents that should never be released. He has withheld nursing home data. He pushed Department of Health officials to alter data. He pushed his staff to hide information. There are a number of charges here that we already know about that we can go forward with. But the most important thing is that — the fact is this, is that there’s an FBI investigation, DOJ, and the AG’s investigation going on. He has a pattern of abusing his power, of interfering, controlling, manipulating. We cannot allow him to stay in office. Because, no doubt, he will continue to do that. These investigations need to move forward, but with him in office, no doubt, there will be interference. We also have a state budget that’s due, and the longer he stays in office, the more he will use state and federal dollars to pressure or manipulate even further. I think that, at this point, he cannot be part of that process. He should be removed so that this state can move forward with the important work that we have to do and these investigations can continue without interference.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett