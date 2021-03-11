Ossoff: Border Surge Shows the Need for ‘Comprehensive Immigration Reform’

On Thursday, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) pushed for “comprehensive immigration reform” to help prevent the surge at the United States’ border with Mexico. Many view the situation as a “crisis.”

Ossoff said on CNN’s “New Day” that such immigration reform should include a path to legal status for those currently in the country without proper documentation and improvement to border security.

“Look, the right way to handle immigration has been well known to be the right way to handle immigration for 20 years. It’s comprehensive immigration reform, with the path to legal status for those who are here without proper documentation and otherwise follow the law, and substantive efforts to improve border security,” Ossoff stated. “There is a bipartisan consensus among the people that that’s what we need — just like there is a bipartisan consensus among the people that we needed to pass this stimulus. Ordinary Americans know what’s right and what’s needed. It’s up to politicians in this building and this town to get it done. And it’s up to politicians in this building and this town, as well, to pass the kind of infrastructure bill that will leave a mark for a century — modernizing our economy, getting our electric grid to 100% carbon-free electric production, getting our vehicle fleet 100% electric. We can make history in the next 18 months with a massive infrastructure package. We need to get it done.

