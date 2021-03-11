Psaki: Biden Will Direct States to Ensure All Adults Eligible for Vaccine by May 1

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that President Joe Biden will announce that he is directing states to ensure that all adult Americans will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine by May 1.

Psaki said, “[H]e’ll also make a pretty significant announcement, which is that he’s directing states to ensure that all adult Americans are eligible to receive the vaccine by May 1. And we are certainly hopeful that people will hear that, they’ll be hopeful, and they’ll look forward to getting the vaccine and hopefully returning to normal soon.”

