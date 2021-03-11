W.H. COVID Adviser Slavitt: By July 4, I Think Everyone Will Have Chance to Be Vaccinated and We’ll Be Able to Do ‘Many’ But ‘Not All’ Things

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” White House Senior Adviser for COVID Response Andy Slavitt stated that “everyone is going to have a chance to be vaccinated by the Fourth of July.” And that by then, “we’re going to be in a situation where many of the things in our lives, not all of them, but many of the things that we cherish so much, namely, spending time with one another, we’re going to have that back.”

Slavitt said, “I think everyone is going to have a chance to be vaccinated by the Fourth of July. But the CDC said, even today, that a grandparent who’s vaccinated can go visit, and, yes, even hug a grandchild who hasn’t been vaccinated, without a mask, so long as they’re low risk, which, in most cases, is going to be the case. So, we’re already able to take steps. And I think, you know, the president is not one to come out and be overly optimistic. He’s one to be very straight with the public. And I think what he said tonight was, if we keep doing the things that we’re doing, if we stick together, if we don’t abandon the kind of safe practices that have got us here, if we’re able to hold it together for a couple more months, then by the time we get to the summer, by the time we get to Independence Day, we’re going to be in a situation where many of the things in our lives, not all of them, but many of the things that we cherish so much, namely, spending time with one another, we’re going to have that back.”

