Fauci: We Shouldn’t Go to Clubs Until ‘There’s No Threat’ to Do So – Can Have Audiences for Shows in ‘Early Fall’ ‘Not Necessarily’ at Capacity

On Friday’s broadcast of CBS’ “Late Show,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that people who have been vaccinated shouldn’t “hit the clubs until we get the level of virus down so low that there’s no threat to hit the clubs.” And that he thinks performances like late-night shows can have audiences back, “not necessarily full capacity, as we get into the early fall” if the “overwhelming majority” of people are vaccinated by that time.

Host Stephen Colbert asked, “If I get the vaccine, can I hit the clubs two weeks after I get the shot?”

Fauci answered, “No, you shouldn’t hit the clubs until we get the level of virus down so low that there’s no threat to hit the clubs.”

Colbert also asked, “When can late-night hosts have audiences back?”

Fauci responded, “You know, I think it’s going to be reasonably soon. I think what we’re going to be talking about is a gradual getting audiences back, not necessarily full capacity, as we get into the early fall. If we can get the overwhelming majority of people vaccinated by then, I think we could start to take those steps towards normality. Which, in my mind, means getting audiences at least partially capacity.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett