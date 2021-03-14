Levin: Dems ‘Moving at Lightning Speed’ to ‘Ram Through the Most Aggressive, Radical Agenda in American History’

Fox News Channel “Life, Liberty & Levin” host Mark Levin on Sunday blasted Democrats and President Joe Biden for “moving at lightning speed” to “ram through the most aggressive, radical agenda in American history.”

According to Levin, the Democrats are moving so swiftly because they do not want Americans “to know about it.”

“You are living through a tumultuous period, ladies and gentlemen, where the Constitution is under attack, where we have a President of the United States who is violating separation of powers, where we have a Congress with the thinnest of majorities and no majority in the Senate — the Constitution gives the vice president, as president of the Senate, the right to break the tie votes — to ram through the most aggressive radical agenda and American history and all across the board. And they are moving at lightning speed because they don’t want you to know about it. We are not having hearings in Congress of any sort, so you can find out what is taking place, and the process has slowed down, so your representatives are standing there like statues with nothing to do. The President of the United States is signing executive orders one after another that would make any dictator around the world very, very jealous. And these are very serious events that are taking place.”

“This is not the way a republic is supposed to conduct itself,” he added.

Levin also warned of the propaganda efforts from the Biden administration when it comes to coronavirus vaccine production and distribution. He outlined how the rollout process was started by former President Donald Trump and his administration well in advance of Biden taking office.

“I’m not going to allow the propagandists in the White House, the propagandist Joe Biden to lie his way into the history books and lie his way into the hearts and minds of the American people when he has done effectively nothing significant or concrete to change what was already in place,” he concluded.

