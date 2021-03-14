MSNBC Guest: Every Single Member of Congress Should Have Phone, Social Media Records Pulled for Capitol Riot

Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” Woke AF Nation founder Danielle Moodie called for Republican members of Congress like Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) to have their phone and social media records pulled as part of the investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. This comes in response to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) saying some GOP congressional members should be investigated for encouraging or even conspiring with the riot.

Moodie said it is “really convenient” those who breached the Capitol knew where the unmarked doors were.

“Look at these members of Congress. Look at Josh Hawley and the picture of him with his fist up in the air. Look at … what Senator Cruz said down in Georgia right before the insurrection. Look at the members of Congress that were participating in the rally that took place right before they stormed the Capitol building,” Moodie stated. “And also, I worked on Capitol Hill as well, and I can tell you that there are times that you get lost around there, and I find it really convenient that the people that were in the Capitol building that were storming it also knew where the unmarked doors were, knew where certain offices were. How did they get that information and intel?”

“It is important for us to pull the records, the phone records of those members of Congress that were on the floor,” she continued. “Every single person should have their records pulled. Every single person should have their social media pulled. We cannot look past this.”

