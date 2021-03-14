Pelosi on Cuomo: ‘Should Look Inside His Heart’ to See If He Can Govern Effectively

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” suggested that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) “look inside his heart” when asked if he should resign in the wake of the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct he is facing.

Partial transcript as follows:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Finally, I want to ask you about New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Majority of New York’s congressional delegation, both senators have called on Governor Cuomo to resign. You’ve said there should be zero tolerance for sexual harassment.

PELOSI: Right.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Does that mean that Governor Cuomo should resign?

PELOSI: I said there’s zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and we have taken measures in the House of Representatives, very strong measures in the House under the leadership of Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California. What I said at the time that these revelations came forward, I said what these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious charges, and then I called for an investigation.

I have confidence in the attorney general of New York. She has called for a, I think expeditious investigation, and again, with all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said. In terms of — you’re talking about New Yorkers now, in terms of generally speaking, people have to look inside themselves and say — Governor Cuomo also, how effective is their leadership in leading the state under the circumstances that are there? But I do think that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations as does the governor.

STEPHANOPOULOS: “Can he be an effective leader now?”

PELOSI: “No tolerance. No tolerance, and this is a subject very near and dear to my heart. There is no tolerance for sexual harassment. I’ll let the world know that.

STEPHANOPOULOS: But you’re not calling on him to resign right now?

PELOSI: I think we should see the results, but he may decide, and hopefully this result will be soon, and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart. He loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively. That could be one of the considerations he has.