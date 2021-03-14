Schumer on Filibuster: ‘Everything Will Be on the Table’ if Republicans Obstruct

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) Chuck Schumer said on this week’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Sunday Show” that everything “will be on the table,” including changing the filibuster rule if Republicans in the Senate obstruct President Joe Biden’s agenda.

Capehart said, “Let me get you on the issue of the filibuster and whether it should stay or go. Have a listen to what Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell had to say on that score.”

In a video, McConnell said, “It should not be changed. Senator Manchin made it clear they do not favor changing it. And we are counting on them to stand up for the institution. The status quo of this issue is exactly where we ought to be.”

Schumer said, “Let me say this first — when he wanted to change the filibuster for the Supreme Court, he did like that. You can’t just say, ‘Oh, I’ll do it for the things I want.’ We need big, bold change, Jonathan. That’s what America needs. The kind of change we began to do in the American Rescue Plan has to continue in the many ways that it has and in many other ways, infrastructure, democracy, things that we have talked about a little bit here, child poverty. We would like to work with our Republican colleagues to bring that big bold change, no question about it. That’s our preference, and we will try. But if they vote no on everything in terms of the kinds of change that America needs, then our caucus will have to get together and figure out how to get it done. Everything will be on the table. Failure is not an option. We cannot turn away from the big, bold change that is needed.”

