Stacey Abrams: ‘We Know that Voter Fraud Did Not Happen’ in 2020

Former Georgia gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams (D-CA) argued Sunday on CNN’s”State of the Union” there was no voter fraud that took place during the 2020 election.

Abrams said, “Our system of government demands active participation from citizens to direct the future of our nation. We should be deeply disappointed in anyone, any American citizen and certainly anyone who took the oath of office who seeks to restrict access to the right to vote and uses this false predicate of fraud, which we have seen disproven by multiple courts and the Supreme Court and governors and secretary of state in every state. We know voter fraud did not happen. We know voter participation increases, and we should be small d democratic and want as many people eligible to have a voice in the direction of our nation.”

“If we are willing to invest our dollars, we should have a voice in our system. That’s why H.R. 1, S.R. 1 and H.R. 4 are essential pieces of legislation. Whether it’s happening in Georgia, in Arizona, in Pennsylvania, in Kansas, in Iowa, where voter suppression is rearing its head. Yet again, it is our responsibility to ensure that no matter where you live in the United States of America, the rights to vote and the access to that vote is protected.”

