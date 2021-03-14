WaPo’s Wemple: Chris Cuomo’s ‘Love-a-Thon’ Interviews with NY Gov. Brother ‘a Major Black Eye’ for CNN

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple said Sunday on CNN’s “Reliable Sources” that anchor Chris Cuomo’s “love-a-thon” interviews with his brother Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) during the coronavirus pandemic are “a major black eye” in light of the network now banning interviews between the Cuomo brothers while the governor is facing numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Wemple said, “I would be remiss, Brian, if I didn’t mention CNN’s own huge media story here with Chris Cuomo, the anchor at the 9:00 hour who covered Andrew Cuomo and had all these wonderful love-a-thon interviews with him, more than ten of them. They suspended the conflict of interest rule for Chris Cuomo for those interviews. Yet, all of a sudden, they’ve enforced it again now that Andrew Cuomo is in the midst of a historic scandal in the Albany statehouse. So I think that is a major black eye for CNN. I will say that you and other people have covered the Cuomo story very aggressively. So I do want to be fair about this. But it is a major black eye for this network.”

