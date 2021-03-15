Dem Rep. Escobar: ‘Real Crisis’ Is What Happens to People Journeying to Border, What’s Happening in Central America

During a portion of an interview with NBC News on Sunday that was broadcast on Monday’s edition of “MSNBC Live,” Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX) said that she bristles at Republicans insisting on saying there’s a crisis on the border, and the “real crisis” is what’s going on in the Northern Triangle and “what happens to these families and vulnerable souls in the journey northward.”

Escobar said, “Part of why I bristle at the insistence by Republicans to say there’s a crisis at the border is because they want to ignore the context around it.”

She also stated, “The real crisis is what’s happening in the Northern Triangle. The real crisis is what happens to these families and vulnerable souls in the journey northward.”

