Newsom: We’ll Have ‘Vast Majority’ of Economic Sectors Open, ‘with Modifications’ by July if We Keep Vaccine Pace

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said that if California’s vaccination pace continues, then by July, “the vast majority of our sectors of the economy, still with modifications, will be open, including those sports venues, appropriately, outdoors, with the appropriate modifications in mind.”

Newsom said, “Well, look, we’re down to 2% positivity. There are only three states that have [a] lower positivity rate. 80% down in hospitals, 77% in our ICUs. Our case rates are now among the lowest per capita in America. So, we’re not only stabilizing, but we are re-opening, but thoughtfully and strategically, mindful of the public health realities of these mutations and these variants. And we’re tracking six here in California, not just the U.K., Brazil, not just those like South African, but a west coast variant, and of course, the New York variant. And so, we’re mindful of that reality. 37 of our 58 counties have moved to the least restrictive or the less restrictive tier. And I imagine by July, if our vaccination rates continue, and we’ve done 11.2 — excuse me, 12.2 million vaccinations, we continue on the pace that we’ve been, I have all the confidence the vast majority of our sectors of the economy, still with modifications, will be open, including those sports venues, appropriately, outdoors, with the appropriate modifications in mind.”

