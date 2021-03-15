Schumer: Haaland Will ‘Stop the Rape of our Great Federal Lands by the Oil Companies’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) praised the confirmation of Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior by stating that Haaland will “stop the rape of our great federal lands by the oil companies.”

Schumer said, “Cabinet, we now have, by the end of this week, 16 of the Cabinet, almost all will be in there. You mentioned Deb Haaland. What a historic choice. Native Americans have never had a seat at the table, now they do. We put more money into the ARP bill for Native Americans than ever before, and she’ll stop the rape of our great federal lands by the oil companies.”

