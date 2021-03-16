Biden: People Aren’t Coming to Border ‘Because They Know I’m a Nice Guy’

During a portion of an interview with ABC News aired on Tuesday’s “World News Tonight,” President Joe Biden denied that people are coming to the border “because they know I’m a nice guy and I won’t do what Trump did.”

ABC host George Stephanopoulos asked, “A lot of the migrants coming in saying they’re coming in because you’ve promised to make things better. It seems to be getting worse by the day. Was it a mistake not to anticipate this surge?”

Biden answered, “Well, first of all, there was a surge in the last two years in ’19 and ’20, there was a surge, as well.”

Stephanopoulos then cut in to say, “This one might be worse.”

Biden responded, “No, well, it could be. But here’s the deal. We’re sending back people — first of all, the idea that Joe Biden said, come. Because I heard the other day that they’re coming because they know I’m a nice guy and I won’t do what Trump did.”

Stephanopoulos cut in to say, “They’re saying this.”

Biden responded, “Yeah. Well, here’s the deal. They’re not.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett