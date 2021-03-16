GOP Rep. Higgins: Border Crisis an ‘Unmitigated Disaster,’ ‘Danger to Our Republic’

During a Tuesday interview on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) discussed his trip with Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) to the United States-Mexico border.

Higgins outlined how cartels have maxed out their pipelines by “frontloading the children” across the border because they know their parents will be “desperate to follow.” He described the crisis at the border as an “unmitigated disaster.”

“The most alarming thing I saw was the number of unaccompanied minors — hundreds and hundreds of minors that we were taking care of there in a brand new facility just built about a year ago. The facility was overbuilt in anticipation of never filling it. It was completed in February of last year. For the first time, the facility reached maximum capacity,” Higgins explained. “So, these children, over 1,000 children, migrated on their own, largely, with one kid helping another, causing unknown dangers to cross into America illegally and present themselves to Border Patrol agents. So, the children themselves, obviously, they’re not to be held at fault here. It’s the adults behind the scenes and the cartels.”

“My sources tell me that the cartels’ pipeline all the way through the south is maxed out — like sold out,” he continued. “And that is the equivalent of … 2 million illegal migrants during the course of this year. I’m told that they’re frontloading the children because they get more money for the kids, and this makes the parents desperate to follow. So, it’s sort of their business model to frontload these unaccompanied minors. They know they’re going to get into America. They know they will get situated and not returned because this is what President Biden promised for a year on the campaign trail, and now he is the President of the United States.”

Higgins later added, “It’s an unmitigated disaster. I stated on this show a few days ago it’s far beyond a crisis at the border. It’s a disaster; it’s a danger to our republic. And personally, I’m glad that FEMA has been called in because these law enforcement agencies, these Border Patrol men and women, they are being pulled off of their primary law enforcement missions in order to process human beings that have crossed illegally. Essentially, the Biden administration has retasked our Border Patrol agents to become facilitators of illegal crossings. That’s the end result of the policy.”

