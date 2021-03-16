Meghan McCain: I Don’t Trust Dr. Fauci — ‘I Don’t Think That He Is an Unbiased Actor’

Meghan McCain told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that she did not trust National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “So Meghan, as a Republican, do you think that’s accurate that 41% of Republicans seem to be hesitant, and how do you feel about just personally if you don’t mind me asking — how do you feel about getting the shot?”

McCain said, “Well, first I just want to say that the polls say it’s anywhere between 32% to 41% of Republicans. This may trigger the show. This may trigger our audience. I actually think it’s a lot more. Anecdotally, I know a lot of people they very quietly are very skeptical about getting the vaccine. In my own life and hearing it through friends of friends, and yes, all these people are Republicans.”

After saying she is eager to get the vaccine, McCain added, “A lot of Republicans I know are expressing skepticism about the vaccine under the Biden administration, which is why this has been so dangerous that this has become so politicized. Both sides are equally responsible for this.”

She continued, “We have people like Andrew Cuomo saying he wouldn’t trust the vaccine rollout under Trump, and I think Republicans are contrarian by nature. We are built from my very fabric up to question authority and to question big government. When big government is saying, you have to do X, Y and Z, We’re going to question it. I’m going to question it, and I think that there has been a real, real misstep with messaging from people like Dr. Fauci, which I know I’m going to get eviscerated for saying this — I don’t 100% trust him. I don’t think that he is an unbiased actor in any of this. He is a government official, as Sara pointed out. I’m one of the people that feel that way about him. There have been many many opportunities too right this wrong, including President Biden going on TV and giving credit to President Trump for the help with the rollout of this vaccine which he didn’t do.”

