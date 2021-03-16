Newsom on Recall Effort: ‘Of Course, I’m Worried About It’

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that he is worried about the push to recall him.

Newsom said, “This is just objective truth, the chief proponent of this recall petition supports putting microchips into migrants, into immigrants. The other proponents, the top ten proponents, the people that are behind this are members of the Three Percenters — the right-wing militia group. The Proud Boys, who supported the insurrection, are folks that quite literally enthusiastically support QAnon conspiracies. And so that’s the origin here. Now, as it relates to the people that signed this petition, it just takes one-quarter of people that supported Donald Trump to put a petition on the ballot, rather, on a recall on the ballot. Just 1 of 19 states in the country that has this process, but we have the lowest threshold in America.”

He added, “Am I worried about it? Of course, I’m worried about it. The nature of these things, the up-or-down question, the zero-sum nature of the question, is challenging. It’s vexing. So we’re taking it seriously. I have to do my job every single day, but I’m going to fight this thing because I’m going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear.”

