Trump: Republicans ‘Need Better Leadership in the Senate’

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime” that Republicans needed “better leadership in the Senate” while discussing his efforts to help the GOP win back majority control in both chambers of Congress.

When asked if he considered running in 2024, Trump said, “We are going to take a look, and we will see. The first step is first, we have to see what we can do with the House. I think we have a very, very good chance of taking back the House. We did a great job. You know we were going to lose 25 seats. I got involved. I worked very hard. I made tremendous amounts of meetings, speeches, teleconferences and everything else for 56 of them.”

“I had 56 basic teleconferences with thousands of people in the line and what happened is we ended up winning 15 states instead of losing potentially 25 seats,” he continued. “It almost cost Nancy Pelosi a job. I think we have a chance of taking back the House. I think we have a chance to do better in the Senate. We need leadership in the Senate, which frankly we don’t have. We need better leadership in the Senate. We have a good chance to take back the Senate. Frankly, we will make our decision after that.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN