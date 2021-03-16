W.H. Border Coordinator: Our Message ‘Is Getting Out Less Than’ Smugglers’ Message

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” White House Coordinator for the Southern Border Roberta Jacobson stated that the Biden administration’s message that the border isn’t open is “getting out less than” the message conveyed by smugglers.

Jacobson said, “I think you have to understand that the smugglers are agile and quick and word of mouth gets through and they are exploiting people’s hope and desperation. Our own message is getting out less than smugglers’. We always know that. But we are doing everything we can, and that includes Spanish-language radio, social media, making sure that we convey the message that the border is not open, that the majority of people will be returned, and that it is not ever a good idea to come in this irregular fashion. But the smugglers’ message is very pervasive. They prey on people and they prey on their hope and they tell them things that simply aren’t true. But we are fighting back.”

