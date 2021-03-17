Biden: ‘Don’t Understand This Sort of Macho Thing’ of Refusing Coronavirus Vaccine

President Joe Biden said in a preview played on Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he did not understand “this sort of macho thing” in refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos asked, “How do you get the politics out of this vaccine talk?”

Biden said, “I honest to God thought that once we guaranteed we had enough vaccine for everybody, things would start to calm down,” Biden said. “Well, they have calmed down a great deal. But I just don’t understand this sort of macho thing about, ‘I’m not going to get the vaccine. I have a right as an American, my freedom to not do it.’ Well, why don’t you be a patriot? Protect other people.”

Stephanopoulos asked, “How has life changed for you since he got the vaccine?”

Biden said, “I can hug my grandkids now.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN