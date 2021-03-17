Dem Rep. Ruiz: Biden Hasn’t Done ‘Enough’ to Address Border Crisis

Wednesday on CNN’s “New Day,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) sounded off on President Joe Biden’s efforts to address the crisis at the United States’ southern border with Mexico. The White House has told immigrants, “don’t come now, come later,” which seems to have gone largely ignored as a surge of immigrants continue to reach the border daily.

Ruiz said the Biden administration’s messaging is “not enough” at this time. He then touted the U.S. Citizenship Act as a solution to “address the root causes of the problems.”

“You know, no. That’s not enough,” Ruiz declared. “I mean, one is it’s very important that people realize that we’re in the middle of a pandemic and that it’s not safe for them, especially with the cartels and the coyotes that are taking advantage of them and retraumatizing them during the journey. But that’s why we need the U.S. Citizenship Act so that we can address the root causes of the problems so they don’t need to leave and they can stay where they are.”

He added, “This week, we’re going to pass the Dream and Promise Act to give a pathway to citizenship for DREAMers, and we’re going to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which are two great solutions to giving people peace of mind, help our economy, stabilize our food supply chain and help the DREAMers who are nurses, doctors, job creators during this pandemic to really give and serve … everybody in our country.”

