Stefanik: Governors Who Had Nursing Home Policies Like Cuomo’s Need to Be Investigated

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that the governors who followed New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in forcing nursing homes to take coronavirus-positive patients should be investigated.

Co-host asked Brian Kilmeade asked [relevant exchange begins around 3:30] Stefanik if she’s surprised that Govs. Phil Murphy (D-NJ), Tom Wolf (D-PA), and Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) are receiving scrutiny for their nursing home orders.

Stefanik responded, “Well, they should face investigations, and again, as you remember, the mainstream media was holding Gov. Cuomo up as this bright, shining light. New Yorkers knew otherwise, particularly the thousands of New Yorkers who lost loved ones. So, unfortunately, Democratic governors across the country, rather than abiding by CDC and CMS guidelines, followed Gov. Cuomo’s illegal edict forcing nursing homes to take positive COVID patients. So, those governors should face investigations.”

