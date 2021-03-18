Carlson: ‘All That Matters’ to Biden on Immigration Is Democrats Never Losing an Election Again

Wednesday, Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson speculated on the motivations of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies, which included a pledge to aid asylum-seekers if they hold off as the current border surge crisis wanes.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: We just got back from El Salvador a little over an hour ago. Before we left Central America this afternoon, we took a COVID test, the one where the nurse rams the Q-Tip up your nose and roots around trying to find your frontal lobe until your eyes water, you probably experienced it.

It’s pretty unpleasant. Trying to be responsible, though, so you endure it. And of course, like everyone entering the United States by plane, we had no choice anyway. The airline demanded it. We couldn’t come home until we took the test.

And that’s because as they often tell us, our authorities are totally committed to keeping us safe from this deadly virus.

So that’s the protocol. If you’re coming from El Salvador to the United States, legally. You take the test.

But what if you’re coming illegally? What if you rode the top of a freight train from El Salvador up through Mexico and just jumped the border when you got here? Well, as it happens, this morning, we interviewed an active MS-13 member, a convicted murderer who said that he did exactly that.

So the question is: do people like him, the ones who break our laws to get here have to submit to mandatory COVID testing once they’ve been apprehended by American authorities? And the answer is actually, no, they don’t.

Under this administration, they don’t have to and they don’t. Illegal aliens are now exempt from the public health measures that have been imposed by force on the rest of us by the U.S. government.

Illegal aliens come and go as they please. No one seems to care if they spread deadly viruses to the rest of the American population.

It’s hard to believe that’s actually happening, but it is happening. We verified it today. The new DHS Secretary admitted in congressional testimony that the Biden administration is releasing foreign nationals into American neighborhoods without even bothering to check if they’ve been infected with COVID.

Now, given the authoritarian lockdowns the rest of us have lived under for the last year, the ones that have crushed the country, it is hard to understand this policy is anything but an act of violence and hostility toward our country. It is an utter betrayal. They don’t care about you and they’re saying that as clearly as they possibly can.

Joe Biden is saying it, too. A reporter asked Biden if he planned to visit the border to see for himself the disaster that’s unfolding there.

“Not at the moment,” he replied dismissively, as if he had better things to do. We’d love to know what those things are.

Later that day, a reporter asked Kamala Harris what she knew about the current immigration crisis, the one that her administration caused. More than a hundred thousand foreign nationals are flooding in every month, like the border doesn’t even exist.

Some of them are gang members. Others appear to be on FBI terror watch lists. More than 13,000 of them are children or unaccompanied minors now in U.S. custody. It all adds up to an enormous, maybe unprecedented wave of humanity coming into America right now.

But Kamala Harris didn’t seem to have any idea it was happening. Quote: “I haven’t been briefed on anything today about it,” she said. She was too busy promoting Critical Race Theory and making sure there are boys on your daughter’s track team.

Has there ever been in administration this reckless and destructive? What’s happening on the border tonight will change this country forever. A lot of things won’t, this will and you should know that.

Unlike other disasters, mass illegal immigration is permanent. No one ever really gets sent home. Over the past 30 years, the population of the United States has exploded by nearly 100 million people, mostly due to immigration.

Were you even aware that that happened? You’re not supposed to say a word about it. As every year, the United States gets steadily more jammed with people and at the same time, more chaotic and less cohesive. As the open spaces shrink, as nature itself recedes in the face of yet another strip mall or apartment complex or fast food outlet to serve the new people.

This is becoming a crowded country and crowded countries are ugly, unhappy countries. Why are we letting that happen?

Well, that’s a rhetorical question, of course. No one asked us what we wanted. They just did it. And by the way, no one asked the countries these immigrants are coming from either. That’s something that had never even occurred to us until yesterday when we talked to the President of El Salvador.

He has lost a third of his population over the years to immigration to the United States. El Salvador is a charming country in a lot of ways, but it’s still a very poor place.

So when American politicians offer free education and free healthcare and free all kinds of things to anyone who can just make it across the border, millions of Salvadorans accept their offer, and why wouldn’t they accept it?

So they migrate in huge groups and that hurts this country, but it also weakens El Salvador. Listen to that country’s President’s perspective.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NAYIB BUKELE, PRESIDENT OF EL SALVADOR: If you don’t provide for your people economic opportunities, if your economy is doing bad, if your security is doing bad, people are going to — people are going to leave and they’re going to go and try to find a rich country, right?

They’re not going to leave for Guatemala, right? They’re not going to go and live — they want to go to the United States. So that makes these countries dependent on immigration because you become an exporter of people.

You’re not exporting products or a service, you’re exporting people.

So that makes your economy dependent on that, because then those people send money back to their home countries, which is not a good economic formula.

So it’s bad for the United States, because immigration will go up. And it’s bad for our country because people leaving the country will go up as well, so it’s bad for both of us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: “It’s bad for both of us,” the U.S. and El Salvador, and he is absolutely right. No one says it. But imagine if a third of the boldest most ambitious people in your country just left. What would that mean for your future?

The overfunded NGOs and self-satisfied compassion mongers who promote open borders haven’t thought a moment about that because they don’t care. They even know who the President El Salvador is.

How many SoulCycle moms with “No human is illegal” signs on their front lawns could even name him? We’re guessing right around none.

But if you’re looking for conclusive evidence of how little they actually care about the Latin American servants who walk their dogs and wash their sheets, consider the almost complete silence from fashionable American liberals as the Biden administration’s holding pens for immigrant children fill beyond capacity.

They’re choosing to ignore this as it happens. Here’s what it looks like.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tonight, more than 4,000 children are in custody at overcrowded processing facilities, a 30 percent surge in the last week.

“Someone stole all her money along the way.” Many discover that getting here is just the beginning. Some migrants describe crowded immigration processing centers.

He says, it was packed with people —

Without showering facilities.

They like to shower.

And some say they slept under a bridge overnight.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Attorneys for some of the children told us kids as young as one, sometimes go days without bathing, rarely see the sun, and the sound of crying is constant.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COOPER: So it’s bad, and it’s about to get much worse. There’s been a 300 percent increase in the number of families apprehended by Customs and Border Protection since October. That number is rising.

Keep in mind that it takes about three weeks for migrants to make their way from Central America to the Mexican border with the U.S. So the border gets more porous by the day, that’s intentional, and the Biden administration has made it that way.

Early indications suggest that this month, March, will see the largest surge of illegal entries to this country in a generation. So who are all these people coming? Well, we don’t really know who they are and we don’t really have a good way to find out and that’s the scariest part.

In the last day, we have learned that at least four people arrested recently at the southern border were identified by law enforcement as quote “known to be or reasonably suspected of being involved in terrorist activities.”

Well, that seems like a front-page story, but it’s not. Democrats know perfectly well how unpopular open borders are with Americans, Americans of all races, so they are doing their best hysterically, in fact, to suppress news about what is actually happening.

Here is Veronica Escobar, who somehow got elected to Congress from Texas, letting you know that if you say a single word about what’s happening on the border right now, you’re racist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. VERONICA ESCOBAR (D-TX): They can either join us in being part of the solution, or my fear is what they are going to continue to do is seek ways to divide our country, fuel xenophobia and racism.

And I want to warn them that their words and the fueling of that xenophobia, that racism, that hatred of the border, that that fear of the border, there are consequences to that language in that rhetoric.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: “Divide the country,” say the people who are letting in millions of foreign nationals who have no right to be here against the will of the population — divide the country.

It’s interesting to watch a demagogue like that yap into a camera, and then compare her to a leader who actually cares about the people he represents.

In our conversation yesterday, it was striking that the President of El Salvador took responsibility for the fact that millions have left his country. El Salvador, he said needs better security and more opportunity, and he seemed to mean it as he said it.

So compare that response to the response from an incompetent like Gavin Newsom in California or an open race-baiter like Veronica Escobar of Texas. Those kinds of people blame white supremacy and QAnon for their failures and then they keep going, they never look back. It’s pathetic.

Joe Biden isn’t much better than this. Biden knows the American public doesn’t want a million new poor people showing up illegally this year. Our country can’t handle that, obviously, especially not right now.

Again, open borders are not popular with anyone. They’re not popular with Hispanics, by the way. All the guilty white liberals assume Hispanics love illegal immigration. They don’t. They’re Americans. Why would they love it?

Now, Biden is now trying to blame the whole thing on Trump, of course. Apparently, the promise of a border wall was a massive lure to Central Americans hoping to sneak in. It’s pretty funny.

But at the same time, and not so subtly, Biden is telling more illegal aliens to come here. Here was Biden on “Good Morning America” this morning letting the world know that America’s top priority is making foreign nationals feel comfortable in the United States.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS HOST: Do you have to say quite clearly don’t come?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Yes, I can say quite clearly don’t come over and the process is getting set up and it’s not going to take a whole long time, is to be able to apply for asylum in place. So don’t leave your town, or city, or community.

We’re going to make sure we have facilities in those cities and towns, run by DHS and also access with HHS, the Health and Human Services to say you can apply for asylum from where you are right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, got it. So just don’t come yet. We’re not quite ready. And by the way, don’t trouble yourself. We’ll come to you.

We’re going to spend whatever it takes to make the whole process easier for you so that more people from your country can move to our country entirely at our expense. That’s our promise to the world and we hate ourselves enough that you know, we mean it.

Has any country ever promised something like this to the world? Can any country survive once it has? Joe Biden hasn’t thought about that? He doesn’t care, none of them care. All they know is that the Democratic Party will never lose again once they pull this off and that’s all that matters to them.