Fauci: Fully Vaccinated People Don’t Need to Be Tested Unless They Have Symptoms

On Friday’s “CBS This Morning,” White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that people who have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus do not need to get tested unless they start developing symptoms.

Co-host Gayle King asked, “[I]f you’ve been fully vaccinated, do you need to still keep getting tested?”

Fauci responded, “Not necessarily. In fact, I wouldn’t say that that’s something that you should do. If you’ve been fully vaccinated with two doses of mRNA or one dose of the J&J, I would not be — unless you develop symptoms that were suggestive of COVID, but not if you’re without symptoms.”

