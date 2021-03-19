McCarthy on the Border: ‘More Than Just a Crisis — This Is a Human Tragedy’

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) addressed the situation at the United States-Mexico border after recently taking a trip with other lawmakers to see the crisis firsthand.

McCarthy described the situation as “more than just a crisis,” calling it a “human tragedy” because of the surge of immigrants that he noted are not being tested for COVID-19. He urged Biden to reinstate former President Donald Trump’s immigration policies to solve the problem.

“Two weeks ago, I did send [President Joe Biden] a letter, using to sit down with him to talk about this crisis on ways to solve it. The … president didn’t even respond with a meeting, nor did the administration respond. So, I sent him another letter yesterday after going down to the border with 13 members. And what we saw is it’s more than a crisis. This is a human tragedy,” McCarthy emphasized. “What you are finding is what he needs to do very clearly we put solutions in this letter. He has to be very clear to tell people not to come. You know, back in the debate in June, he told immigrants to immediately surge the border. He needs to finish the wall — the portions that were being built. He needs to reinstate the Remain in Mexico. He needs to keep Title 42.”

He continued, “The facility I went to that the secretary hopefully will go today is a brand-new facility built under the Trump administration –98,000 square feet. They thought they would never hit capacity. On Monday, they hit capacity. You saw children everywhere. It’d break your heart. At the same time, they were moving 1,000 children to Midland, 3,000 to Dallas and to more cities across this nation. And they are not testing them for COVID.”

