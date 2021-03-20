Maher: There Is a Problem of Violence Against Asians, Atlanta Shootings ‘Probably’ Aren’t Part of It

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that the “epidemic of violence against Asians is horrible and we have to do something about it,” and the Atlanta shootings are likely not a part of that.

Maher said that crimes against Asian people have increased over the past year.

He added, “However this story is also instructive and I think it says a lot about our tribalism and our inability to see evidence as opposed to what would fit the narrative that we already believe.”

Maher further stated, “It seems like people insist, no, this is what I thought it was, and I’m just going to insist.”

Maher also said, “I really feel like if it was Armenians who were manning the massage parlors, he would have killed Armenians. We don’t know.”

He concluded, “Is it that hard to keep two thoughts in our minds at the same time? That this epidemic of violence against Asians is horrible and we have to do something about it, and this probably isn’t part of it.”

