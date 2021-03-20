Rick Scott: Dems Need Us for a Quorum, if They Abolish Filibuster ‘Nothing Will Happen’ in Senate

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said that if Democrats move to eliminate the filibuster, “nothing will happen in the Senate.” And pointed out Republicans would have to show up in order for the Senate to have a quorum.

Scott said, “I mean, look, if they want to do this, then nothing will happen in the Senate. First off, they need us to show up and have a quorum.”

He added, “They need us there if they want to get something done. And also, on top of that, everything in the Senate is done by unanimous consent. So, we can slow everything down.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett