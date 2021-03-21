DHS Chief Mayorkas: Domestic Extremism ‘Greatest’ Terror Threat U.S. Faces

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that domestic extremism presents the “greatest” terror-related threat to the country.

Mayorkas said, “We are very focused on domestic violent extremism. It is the greatest threat, terrorist-related threat, that we face in our homeland. We are very focused on it. We’ve done a tremendous amount already. We have plans to do more.”

He added, “I have to express the fact that our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of the tragic killings in the area surrounding Atlanta.”

