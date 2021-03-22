Fauci: I Predict We Can Say ‘Extremely Low’ Odds of Post-Vaccine Asymptomatic Transmission in ‘Several’ Months – Odds Are ‘Lower’

On Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said that “more and more papers are coming out saying that the likelihood of transmitting from a vaccinated person gets lower and lower.”

He also predicted that “after several more months, Hugh, we’re going to get enough data to say that the likelihood of transmitting an infection from an asymptomatic vaccinated person is extremely low.”

Fauci said, “Right now, we haven’t ruled out completely that even though you, and I’m like you, Hugh, I’m vaccinated also, about whether or not if we get exposed we could get infected and have no symptoms because we’re vaccinated and if there’s enough virus in our nasopharynx, theoretically, we could infect someone else. Which is the reason why we ask people to continue to wear masks. Having said that, as the weeks and months go by, more and more papers are coming out saying that the likelihood of transmitting from a vaccinated person gets lower and lower. Because some studies are looking at the level of virus in the nasopharynx, and it’s either absent or very, very low. I would predict, though you’ve just got to be careful with predictions, that after several more months, Hugh, we’re going to get enough data to say that the likelihood of transmitting an infection from an asymptomatic vaccinated person is extremely low.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett