ABC’s Hostin: ‘Selfish People’ Who Insist on Owning Assault Rifles Are Not Patriots

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View” that “selfish people that insist on owning” assault rifles are not patriots.

During the panel’s discussion on the mass shooting inside a Boulder, CO supermarket, Hostin said, “I don’t think we can any longer equate freedom with the unfettered right to own assault rifles. That is not freedom because I feel like a hostage right now. I feel like a hostage to the selfish people that insist on owning these types of weapons.”

She continued, “That is not freedom in this country. You are not a patriot because you think you have the right to own these types of weapons. You are not a patriot. You should be taking care of your fellow Americans.”

She added, “So where do we go from here? It is time to start talking right now about gun control.”

