Behar: A ‘Right-Minded Person’ Can See Assault Rifles Have to Go

Joy Behar told her co-hosts on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The View” that in the wake of the mass shooting inside a Boulder, CO supermarket, assault rifles should be banned.

Behar said, “Well, in my opinion, the main thing that they should do is ban assault rifles, the AR-15 type of rifles that are responsible for Sandy Hook, Aurora, Colorado, San Bernardino, Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Las Vegas, I could go on and on, Parkland, Waffle House, Tree of Life Synagogue, et cetera. All of those massacres were conducted with one of those AR-15 types of rifles.”

She continued, “In 2004, George W. Bush lifted the ban on those rifles, and since then, the number of massacres has increased 183%. During the ban, there were 12 incidents. Since he lifted the ban, there were 34 incidents. Anybody, a right-minded person, can see that that gun has to go. Of course, we have to have background checks. You don’t want any idiot just getting a gun or some mental case. You want people who are — have a background check. It doesn’t make anybody feel safe to have those guns out there. I appreciate if you live, like Meghan says, in an area where you need to protect yourself with a handgun. There is absolutely no use for this weapon of war to be out there. I mean, people in the world are laughing at us. They think we’re crazy in this country, which we are.”

