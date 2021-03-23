Hirono: Filibuster Very Much on Table to Pass ‘Common-Sense’ Gun Legislation

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the U.S. Senate must eliminate the filibuster rule to pass gun legislation.

Guest-host Alex Wagner said, “A lot of folks are looking to your chamber as the bulwark in terms of change on gun safety. Do you they these background check bills stand a chance of passing the upper chamber?”

Hirono said, “Yes, especially so that the Republicans cannot block this kind of common-sense legislation that will save lives.”

Wagner said, “So you think the filibuster is very much on the table here?”

Hirono said, “I would say so. It’s not just this issue, of course, on gun violence, but so many other matters that should be taken up. Note that the rescue bill did not get a single Republican in either the House or Senate. So you can see the kind of obstructionist tactics that the Republicans will likely employ. I’m open to making changes so that Mitch McConnell and his caucus cannot block all of this progressive, meaningful legislation.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN