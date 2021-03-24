ABC’s Hostin: America Has Exalted ‘White Male Mediocrity’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The View” that America had “exalted and advanced white male mediocrity” over more qualified women and minority candidates.

During the panel’s discussion on Sens. Tammy Duckworth’s (D- IL) and Mazie Hirono (D-HI) objecting to President Joe Biden not appointing more Asian-Americans, Hostin said, “We would all love for this country to be a meritocracy. But this country has not been meritocracy.”

“This country has long-time sort of exalted and advanced white male mediocrity. That’s why people are asking for representation. I think it’s not about not about gender and race being more important than qualifications. It’s about the fact that there are many qualified women and minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the, again, advancement of generally white male mediocrity because of things like legacy.”

